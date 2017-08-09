Apology To Sarah Ferguson

On May 15 2017, we published an article under the headline “Fergie demands $$ to dish on Diana!” We now unreservedly accept that the suggestion that Sarah, Duchess of York, is or has been willing to provide personal information about Princess Diana for financial reward is without foundation. The Duchess has not, either herself or through a representative acting on her instruction, sought or agreed to give an interview about her friendship with Princess Diana in return for payment. We sincerely apologize to the Duchess for our error.