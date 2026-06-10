Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Horrifying Side Effects of Shocking Blackout Tattoo — 'I Got Really Sick'

The "dark mode" design covers most of his arms, chest, and back with a distinct cross shape imprinted on his torso.

MGK – real name Colson Baker – said that instead of taking breaks between sessions to let this body heal, he underwent almost daily tattoo sittings at Roxx's Los Angeles studio.

Speaking to Billboard Canada, he explained: "After the first week, we hit my lymph nodes around my armpits and shoulders, and I got really sick.

"My skin was turning yellow. I wasn't able to sleep. I stopped being able to move certain parts of my upper body."