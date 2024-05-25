It’s Over: Jennifer Lopez ‘Isn’t Wasting Time’ Moving on From Ben Affleck as $550 Million Divorce Looms
It's all over all right. On May 14, just one day before news broke that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are allegedly headed toward a divorce, the singer was spotted house-hunting on her own in Beverly Hills, RadarOnline.com revealed.
Bennifer is approaching their second wedding anniversary but sources shared that their relationship is over.
"The split is getting nasty," a source told In Touch. "She isn't wasting any time moving on from Ben."
It was reported last week that Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, have called it quits.
"She went to the Met Gala alone, she went out to dinner on Mother's Day without him, and now she's looking for a new home for herself, after they had spent months searching for their dream home. And with a combined net worth of $550 million, the divorce is only going to get nastier," the insider shared.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to J Lo and Affleck's reps for comment.
The pair has been slipping on and off their wedding rings for weeks, with the singer attending a movie premiere alone as divorce rumors swirl. J Lo even got snappy with a reporter when she questioned the state of their marriage.
Word on the street is that Ben has “come to his senses” and knows his almost two-year marriage to J Lo "isn't going to work."
It was also claimed the two are house hunting separately as they reportedly no longer stay under the same roof. Affleck has allegedly stayed in a Brentwood home "without his wife" while J Lo has been living in the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion they bought together last year.
Affleck and J Lo tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding in the summer of 2022 before saying "I do" again months later. If the couple does get a divorce, it won't be their first breakup. "Bennifer" ended their original romance in 2004, months after canceling their lavish ceremony.
Ben's ex Jennifer Garner is said to be worried about him during this time and is doing everything in her power to make sure his marriage to Lopez stays intact.
"[Garner] has been through it with the same man herself and although the circumstances were quite different... they both dealt with some of the same issues," a source told Daily Mail this week.
The actress reportedly looks at Lopez as a source of stability for Affleck, with whom she shares three kids.
"Jen does not want Ben to pull the plug on this marriage because she really does care about J Lo," the insider shared, alleging Garner "did go to his house to talk to him about this and to try and keep the two of them together."
"JLo was told several times by Jen how valued she is in all their lives," the source added.