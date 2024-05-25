Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Ben Affleck

It’s Over: Jennifer Lopez ‘Isn’t Wasting Time’ Moving on From Ben Affleck as $550 Million Divorce Looms

jennifer lopez ben affleck
Source: MEGA

It's all over all right.

By:

May 25 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

It's all over all right. On May 14, just one day before news broke that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are allegedly headed toward a divorce, the singer was spotted house-hunting on her own in Beverly Hills, RadarOnline.com revealed.

Bennifer is approaching their second wedding anniversary but sources shared that their relationship is over.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck spotted wedding ring during outing jennifer lopez movie premiere
Source: MEGA

Affleck and Lopez have yet to address the breakup speculation.

"The split is getting nasty," a source told In Touch. "She isn't wasting any time moving on from Ben."

It was reported last week that Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, have called it quits.

"She went to the Met Gala alone, she went out to dinner on Mother's Day without him, and now she's looking for a new home for herself, after they had spent months searching for their dream home. And with a combined net worth of $550 million, the divorce is only going to get nastier," the insider shared.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to J Lo and Affleck's reps for comment.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck spotted wedding ring during outing jennifer lopez movie premiere
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

J Lo attended her big movie premiere alone despite the divorce rumors swirling.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair has been slipping on and off their wedding rings for weeks, with the singer attending a movie premiere alone as divorce rumors swirl. J Lo even got snappy with a reporter when she questioned the state of their marriage.

Word on the street is that Ben has “come to his senses” and knows his almost two-year marriage to J Lo "isn't going to work."

Article continues below advertisement

It was also claimed the two are house hunting separately as they reportedly no longer stay under the same roof. Affleck has allegedly stayed in a Brentwood home "without his wife" while J Lo has been living in the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion they bought together last year.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Ben Affleck
Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck jennifer lopezs relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Sources claim their split is "getting nasty."

Article continues below advertisement

Affleck and J Lo tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding in the summer of 2022 before saying "I do" again months later. If the couple does get a divorce, it won't be their first breakup. "Bennifer" ended their original romance in 2004, months after canceling their lavish ceremony.

Ben's ex Jennifer Garner is said to be worried about him during this time and is doing everything in her power to make sure his marriage to Lopez stays intact.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck and jennifer garner
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner has reportedly stepped in to help save the pair.

Article continues below advertisement

Ben's ex Jennifer Garner is said to be worried about him during this time and is doing everything in her power to make sure his marriage to Lopez stays intact.

"[Garner] has been through it with the same man herself and although the circumstances were quite different... they both dealt with some of the same issues," a source told Daily Mail this week.

The actress reportedly looks at Lopez as a source of stability for Affleck, with whom she shares three kids.

Article continues below advertisement

"Jen does not want Ben to pull the plug on this marriage because she really does care about J Lo," the insider shared, alleging Garner "did go to his house to talk to him about this and to try and keep the two of them together."

"JLo was told several times by Jen how valued she is in all their lives," the source added.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.