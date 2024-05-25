It’s Over: Jennifer Lopez ‘Isn’t Wasting Time’ Moving on From Ben Affleck as $550 Million Divorce Looms

"The split is getting nasty," a source told In Touch. "She isn't wasting any time moving on from Ben."

It was reported last week that Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, have called it quits.

"She went to the Met Gala alone, she went out to dinner on Mother's Day without him, and now she's looking for a new home for herself, after they had spent months searching for their dream home. And with a combined net worth of $550 million, the divorce is only going to get nastier," the insider shared.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to J Lo and Affleck's reps for comment.