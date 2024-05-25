Lovers Ripped Apart: Prisoners Todd and Julie Chrisley 'Cannot Communicate' on 28-Year Wedding Anniversary
It will be a lonely wedding anniversary for Todd and Julie Chrisley. Sources connected to the Chrisley Knows Best couple-turned-prisoners tell RadarOnline.com that Todd and Julie "cannot communicate" when they hit the 28-year mark on Saturday.
One insider also shared it's likely their kids will celebrate the monumental day for their parents, with Savannah Chrisley "visiting" at least one of her parents over the three-day weekend.
RadarOnline.com already told you — Todd and Julie haven't talked in over a year as sources shared the pair were denied the right to make phone calls to each other while serving their combined 19-year sentences at separate prisons.
This outlet is told by a trusted source in February that they "haven't spoken" since turning themselves into separate prisons on January 17, 2023.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons allows married inmates to have monitored phone calls with each other; however, those conversations are subject to the prison warden's approval. Our insider said that Todd and Julie's legal team went through the correct protocol, asking that the couple be allowed to speak over the phone once a month.
Julie's warden approved the request, but the person in charge at Todd's facility did not.
The insider claimed that Todd's warden "refuses" to give him the privilege, with our source alleging it's "retaliation" for the reality star and his famous daughter speaking out about the conditions of life behind bars.
When we reached out to Todd's facility, Federal Prison Camp, Pensacola, a spokesperson responded, "For privacy, safety, and security reasons we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual in our custody to include approved telephone lists."
Todd and Julie were convicted of defrauding banks of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans to fund their lavish lifestyles in 2022.
Todd was sentenced to 12 years while Julie was given 7. She is serving her time at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky. The pair appealed their convictions and had an important hearing last month where their attorneys fought for reduced sentences and possible freedom.