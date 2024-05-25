Lovers Ripped Apart: Prisoners Todd and Julie Chrisley 'Cannot Communicate' on 28-Year Wedding Anniversary

It will be a lonely wedding anniversary for Todd and Julie Chrisley. Sources connected to the Chrisley Knows Best couple-turned-prisoners tell RadarOnline.com that Todd and Julie "cannot communicate" when they hit the 28-year mark on Saturday.

One insider also shared it's likely their kids will celebrate the monumental day for their parents, with Savannah Chrisley "visiting" at least one of her parents over the three-day weekend.