Savannah Chrisley ‘Doing Everything in Her Power’ to Bring Incarcerated Parents Todd and Julie Chrisley Home as Appeal Hearing Approaches
Todd and Julie Chrisley's daughter has been working overtime to ensure her convicted fraudster parents come home before their prison sentences end. The family's attorney, Jay Surgent, told RadarOnline.com that he's confident Savannah Chrisley will be front and center in the courtroom for her parents' appeal hearing on April 19.
As this outlet reported, Todd and Julie were hit with a combined 19 years after being convicted of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. They started serving their sentences at separate facilities on January 17, 2023.
Surgent shared that with Todd and Julie being away, Savannah has become the "head honcho" of the Chrisley family.
The 26-year-old reality star stepped up to take custody of her brother Grayson, 17, and niece Chloe, 11. She's also been exposing the alleged mistreatment that inmates are reportedly experiencing behind the prison walls, including her father, who she claimed has suffered retaliation for her speaking out.
Regarding Todd and Julie's appeal hearing, Savannah's "on it like white on rice," their attorney revealed to RadarOnline.com, adding she "believes they were singled out" and made examples of with their harsh sentences.
Surgent shared that Savannah's "doing everything in her power" to get her parents released from prison — or at least get their time reduced.
She's "driving the family ship" and "wants her parents home," he told RadarOnline.com, adding that the Chrisleys are "a family unit" and Savannah is serving as "the head honcho" during Todd and Julie's absence.
We already told you that the couple, who married almost 30 years ago, is "very proud" of their advocate daughter, who is relentlessly working around the clock for the family and her prisoner parents.
We're told everyone is "very hopeful" Todd and Julie will come home "sooner than expected," including the Chrisley patriarch, who Surgent said is "optimistic" about the upcoming appeal hearing.
Several possible outcomes could happen on April 19 when the eleventh circuit hears Todd and Julie's case. The best-case scenarios are that their convictions get overturned, they have a new trial, or their sentences get significantly reduced based on the evidence presented.
The worst-case scenario would be Todd and Julie's efforts get shut down and they are forced to live out the remainder of their time behind bars.
Todd's scheduled to be released in October 2032. Julie will be out sooner, with her release date set for July 06, 2028.