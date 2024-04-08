Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Savannah Chrisley
Exclusive

Savannah Chrisley ‘Doing Everything in Her Power’ to Bring Incarcerated Parents Todd and Julie Chrisley Home as Appeal Hearing Approaches

savannah chrisley
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram; MEGA

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison.

By:

Apr. 8 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Todd and Julie Chrisley's daughter has been working overtime to ensure her convicted fraudster parents come home before their prison sentences end. The family's attorney, Jay Surgent, told RadarOnline.com that he's confident Savannah Chrisley will be front and center in the courtroom for her parents' appeal hearing on April 19.

Article continues below advertisement
savannah chrisley
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah has been exposing the alleged mistreatment that inmates are reportedly experiencing behind the prison walls, including her father, who she claimed has suffered retaliation for her speaking out.

As this outlet reported, Todd and Julie were hit with a combined 19 years after being convicted of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. They started serving their sentences at separate facilities on January 17, 2023.

Surgent shared that with Todd and Julie being away, Savannah has become the "head honcho" of the Chrisley family.

Article continues below advertisement

The 26-year-old reality star stepped up to take custody of her brother Grayson, 17, and niece Chloe, 11. She's also been exposing the alleged mistreatment that inmates are reportedly experiencing behind the prison walls, including her father, who she claimed has suffered retaliation for her speaking out.

Article continues below advertisement
julie savannah chrisley
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

We're told that Todd and Julie are "very proud" of their advocate daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Regarding Todd and Julie's appeal hearing, Savannah's "on it like white on rice," their attorney revealed to RadarOnline.com, adding she "believes they were singled out" and made examples of with their harsh sentences.

Surgent shared that Savannah's "doing everything in her power" to get her parents released from prison — or at least get their time reduced.

MORE ON:
Savannah Chrisley
Article continues below advertisement
todd julie chrisley kids prison christmas holidays
Source: MEGA

The Chrisley family are "very hopeful" about Todd and Julie's upcoming appeal hearing, RadarOnline.com is told.

Article continues below advertisement

She's "driving the family ship" and "wants her parents home," he told RadarOnline.com, adding that the Chrisleys are "a family unit" and Savannah is serving as "the head honcho" during Todd and Julie's absence.

We already told you that the couple, who married almost 30 years ago, is "very proud" of their advocate daughter, who is relentlessly working around the clock for the family and her prisoner parents.

Article continues below advertisement

We're told everyone is "very hopeful" Todd and Julie will come home "sooner than expected," including the Chrisley patriarch, who Surgent said is "optimistic" about the upcoming appeal hearing.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
todd chrisley dead cat inmate food disgustingly filthy florida prison
Source: MEGA

Todd's scheduled to be released in October 2032. Julie will be out sooner, with her release date set for July 06, 2028.

Article continues below advertisement

Several possible outcomes could happen on April 19 when the eleventh circuit hears Todd and Julie's case. The best-case scenarios are that their convictions get overturned, they have a new trial, or their sentences get significantly reduced based on the evidence presented.

The worst-case scenario would be Todd and Julie's efforts get shut down and they are forced to live out the remainder of their time behind bars.

Todd's scheduled to be released in October 2032. Julie will be out sooner, with her release date set for July 06, 2028.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.