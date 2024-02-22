Home > Photos HOT PHOTOS! Jennifer Hudson Surprises guests at Warner Bros Studios;'Jake from State Farm'& A'ja Wilson at NBA All Star Game! Source: michael simon;jack hammer By: Radar Staff Feb. 22 2024, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

Want to see what your favorite celebs have been up to this week? Scroll Down to see all the pics of your favorite celebs and where they have been spotted around town!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: jack hammer

Jake from State Farm sits with WNBA Finals MVP A’ja Wilson at State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on February 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, IN

Source: Grove Bay Hospitality Group

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day Pour Up Four Walls Whiskey at Stiltsville Fish Bar - February 21 2023 in Miami.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Michael Simon

Barbara Corcoran attends Semrush and Crumbl’s National Random Acts of Kindness Day event on February 19th 2023 in NYC.

Source: Michael Simon

Surprise! Host Jennifer Hudson of WB Unscripted TV’s “The Jennifer Hudson Show” delights a group of journalists on the WB lot on February 19th 2023 in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Jones Crow

DJ Khaled enjoys his favorite Double Stack Cheeseburger at his BIGGE Daytona 500 activation with Wendy’s.

Source: Visible Wireless

Maren Morris and Visible Wireless celebrate Singles Awareness Day with her reimagined cover of Billy Idol’s iconic hit “Dancing with Myself.”