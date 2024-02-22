Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia and Language Disorder Aphasia

“Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions,” Wendy’s team announced in a statement.

“Despite the diagnoses, Wendy is still able to do many things for herself,” her team continued. “Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed.”