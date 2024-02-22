Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia and Language Disorder Aphasia
Wendy Williams was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and the language disorder aphasia, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a shocking development to come after Wendy was forced to end The Wendy Williams Show due to a series of health issues, her team announced on Thursday morning that the 59-year-old former talk show host was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.
“Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions,” Wendy’s team announced in a statement.
“Despite the diagnoses, Wendy is still able to do many things for herself,” her team continued. “Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed.”
“She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”
The former The Wendy Williams Show host’s team also explained that they decided to share Wendy’s startling diagnosis in an effort to “correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health.”