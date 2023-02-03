'Sad & Lonely' Wendy Williams Rarely Leaves NYC Penthouse, Close Friends Doubt Her Podcast Will Ever Launch

Former talk show host Wendy Williams is reportedly “sad and lonely” as she spends all of her time penned up in her New York City penthouse while no longer seeing any of her closest friends, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come as Wendy, 58, continues to battle a series of alleged health problems and financial hardships, close friends of the former Wendy Williams Show host spoke out to reveal Wendy rarely leaves her Manhattan penthouse.