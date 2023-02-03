'Sad & Lonely' Wendy Williams Rarely Leaves NYC Penthouse, Close Friends Doubt Her Podcast Will Ever Launch
Former talk show host Wendy Williams is reportedly “sad and lonely” as she spends all of her time penned up in her New York City penthouse while no longer seeing any of her closest friends, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as Wendy, 58, continues to battle a series of alleged health problems and financial hardships, close friends of the former Wendy Williams Show host spoke out to reveal Wendy rarely leaves her Manhattan penthouse.
"She's been calling people saying like 'Hey, let's have dinner,' but she's acting like all this time hasn't passed,” one close friend told the Sun on Thursday. "It's this out-of-the-blue call with no update on how she's doing or anything.”
"When she reaches out, she acts as if we went out to eat last week,” the friend added.
Another one of Wendy’s closest friends told the outlet that the former talk show host is obsessed with the fact she is currently single and “looking for love” and Wendy never mentions any upcoming projects she is allegedly working on.
"When you finally do get her to give you an update about how she's been she goes off into these tangents about being single, looking for love, and all this other stuff," a second friend of Wendy’s told the Sun.
"This sign-up form for random people to appear on her podcast is a little strange," they added, referring to an alleged open call sheet Wendy has for random guests to appear on her not yet materialized podcast.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported in June, Wendy decided to ditch the television business to pursue a podcast project that would center around artists, fashions, food, and celebs.
Wendy appeared on a local New York radio station in November and told her fans to expect her podcast to launch “in the next few weeks” – although the podcast never came to fruition.
When questioned about the alleged podcast this week, Wendy’s publicist said the alleged project is still in development and is “coming soon.”
"Wendy's podcast is coming to life and is in its planning stage,” Wendy’s rep said. "Wendy is enthused to get out there and is building a product that is precise and exemplifies her and the needs of her fanbase. All good things take time!"
As RadarOnline.com reported, Wendy has also faced a number of financial problems since last appearing on the now-ended Wendy Williams Show in September 2021.
In May 2022, guardianship expert and lawyer Sabrina Morrissey took control of Wendy’s assets and estate.
Morrissey is now reportedly in control of who “in Wendy’s orbit” can receive money from the former host’s fortune – causing problems for both Wendy’s son, Kevin Hunter Jr., and Wendy’s ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.