'She's Going Backward': Wendy Williams' Brother DENIES Embattled Host Is Doing Well Post-Rehab Despite Healthy Appearance
Wendy Williams' younger brother doesn't want the embattled host to fool her fans, claiming that despite her healthy appearance, "she's going backward," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Wendy delighted her loyal followers on Monday when she showed up at her first public event since being released from rehab. Appearing happy and back to her old self, the professional gabber, 58, said she was ready for love after seeking treatment for "extreme alcohol abuse."
While she looked better than she has in months, her brother Tommy is worried it's all a facade, claiming she's been shutting out her family since being back in the Big Apple.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Wendy sparked worry when she allegedly showed up at a friend's home "looking for people to party with" weeks after leaving rehab. On Tuesday, Tommy said he was deeply concerned about his sister.
"I have no belief that Wendy is doing as well as she was doing when she was down here, in Florida," Tommy told The Sun, adding, "I know there are evil-doers lurking about."
He revealed Wendy is leaving her loved ones without answers to fundamental questions about her well-being.
"With her absence comes questions, and scrutiny: How is she living, what is she doing and what the hell is she up to?" Recalling being there for Wendy during her "dark times," Tommy insisted his famous sister is "going back to times before she was married. She's going backward."
Tommy said he's worried Wendy is just letting history repeat itself.
"As we grow, we grow wiser - we go on with life," he stated, before seeming to address his sibling: "Ensure the bag for yourself. You can't go back. What are you going to do, go back and do the things you have already done?"
He then referenced Wendy's disturbing pre-rehab strip club situation. After spending three months in a treatment facility, Wendy was at it again, allegedly "looking to party" with much younger pals, with insiders claiming that when the ex-Wendy Williams Show host "realized that this wasn't that kind of scene, she bounced. She came and went in minutes."
"You're going to find some 18 or 25-year-olds to hang out with? I saw photos of her a little while back at some club. What is she doing?" Tommy asked.
"We entered drugs and alcohol simultaneously as kids, messing around like 'Try this, hey try that.' I would be a great resource because Wendy & I went through some real things in our lives including Wendy's stardom and the venues we've been in."
Tommy said he can get through to Wendy — if she'll just talk to him.
"To be honest, I want to talk to Wendy and talk her off the ledge of whatever she is doing," the host's brother told The Sun, adding, "I'm simple and I speak the truth."
"I'm hoping in my truthfulness on what she's doing, maybe she'll come back out, maybe she'll poke her head out," Tommy explained. "And if she does, I want to say to her- let's get to work on this thing- let's stop wasting time."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Wendy's team for comment.