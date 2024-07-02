Rare Look at 94-Year-Old Clint Eastwood: One-Time Clean-Shaven Movie Icon Changes Faces to Hairy, Grungy Look in Old Age
Clint Eastwood has hit his “frankly, I don’t give a damn” moment in life!
The living movie legend has always been known for his impeccably coiffed hair and clean-shaven face, but in a candid video posted online at his daughter Morgan’s recent wedding, RadarOnline.com can reveal, the 94-year-old appeared to turn heads with his new look.
Morgan, 27, who is Eastwood's youngest child, tied the knot with Tanner Koopmans on June 15 at the family’s Mission Ranch in Carmel, California, in front of 130 guests including all seven of her siblings.
Daughter Kathryn posed for a video dancing with the notoriously private five-time Oscar winner, the pair beaming with smiles.
Kathryn’s mother is Jocelyn Ann Reeves, who lived a few blocks from the actor’s home in Carmel when the pair had a torrid love affair in the 1980s. She gave birth to his son Scott too.
The video is a rare glimpse at the aging star who has only been photographed a couple of times in the past few years.
Prior to an April appearance alongside animal rights activist Dr. Jane Goodall, the Dirty Harry star hadn’t been photographed since Feb. 6, 2022 — when he last appeared at his beloved AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Club.
The new video and photos pour cold water over fears his famously robust health has taken a turn for the worse.
In April 2023, a doctor, who hadn’t treated the star, told a magazine Eastwood appeared to be frail.
“It looks like he has weak bones or significant osteoporosis because of the deep curve in his upper back,” the medico said. “But everyone loses bone with aging.”
The onetime The Good, the Bad and the Ugly heartthrob has found comfort in his new look of a scruffy beard, and unkempt wisps of white hair, according to sources who spoke to RadarOnline.com.
“His kids tell Clint he should try to maintain his matinee idol style by getting a nice haircut, and shaving his face,” dished a friend.
“But Clint says at this age he’s earned the right to be comfortable and not have to be preen like a peacock!”
The Dirty Harry icon, whose eight children have six different mothers, recently marked more than 10 years with his current squeeze, former hotel hostess Christina Sandera — and apparently feels no pressure to impress anyone with his appearance.
“A lot of folks say Clint is almost unrecognizable … but Clint, in his usual manner, says that’s their problem, not his,” revealed the friend.
“He’s still running around after his grandkids and playing an occasional game of golf.
“Clint is living the golden years of his life on his own terms. He doesn’t need women to swoon over him to make his day!”