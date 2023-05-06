92-Year-Old Clint Eastwood's Pals Worry His Health 'Has Taken a Turn' as Actor Hasn't Been Seen in 454 Days

"Clint goes through spells of talking about retirement, but what's worse for him, he feels the movie industry has retired on him," said an insider. "He's had a 50-year partnership with Warner Brothers, but there are new people in charge there now and they were very disappointed Clint's last movie Cry Macho bombed at the box office.

"He was happy to finally get a go-ahead from Warner for his new film, but he isn't counting on it happening again."