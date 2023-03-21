Clint Eastwood Not Seen In 408 Days: Hollywood Legend’s Pals Fear 92-Year-Old's Health Has Declined As Doctors Spark Osteoporosis Fears
Aging Hollywood tough guy Clint Eastwood hasn't been spotted in public in 408 days and his prolonged absence from the limelight has ignited fears his famously robust health has finally taken a turn for the worse, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources say the 92-year-old actor — who said he had no plans to retire as late as last spring — has only two small projects in post-production in which he appears as himself, and nothing else on the drawing board.
Meanwhile, Dirty Harry hasn't been photographed publicly since February 6, 2022 — when he first appeared at his beloved AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Club.
This year, sources say Clint skipped the tournament for only the second time since 2012 despite his son Scott, 37, playing in the event at the course located less than three miles from the Gran Torino star's Carmel, CA, home.
"Clint has always enjoyed great health and been vital and active despite his advancing age, but the fact that he hasn't been around as much lately has a lot of people in Hollywood worried about him," dished a source.
"It's hard to imagine him in anything other than fine form but Father Time catches up to all of us."
A doctor who hasn't treated Eastwood weighed in on the actor's deteriorating health.
"It looks like he has weak bones or significant osteoporosis because of the deep curve in his upper back. But everyone loses bone with aging," the physician revealed.
The five-time Oscar winner last appeared in the 2021 Neo-Western drama Cry Macho, which bombed critically and at the box office, recouping only $16 million of the $33 million spent to produce the flick.
At the time, Clint told an interviewer he had no plans to step aside — unless he lost his audience.
"I've gotten to the point where I wondered if that was enough, but not to the point where I decided it was," he said. "If you roll out a few turkeys, they'll tell you soon enough."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Eastwood's rep for comment.