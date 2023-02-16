Bruce Willis' Health Condition Worsens: Family Reveals Retired Actor Has Been Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia

Bruce Willis' family delivered sad news by announcing that his health condition has worsened. The retired actor's loved ones revealed he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia on Thursday at the age of 67, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Willis' loved ones revealed he was diagnosed with aphasia — a language disorder that affects a person's ability to communicate, that typically occurs after a brain injury or stroke. The legendary action star stepped away from acting in March 2022.

However, Willis' condition has continued to decline.