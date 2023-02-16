'I'm Offended': Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Accuser SLAMS His Brother Chris After Candid Interview About CNN Exit

Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to speak out against former Governor Andrew Cuomo amid his sexual harassment scandal, revealed her reaction to Andrew's embattled brother Chris discussing how his firing from CNN uprooted his life and consumed him.

"As a woman you tried to destroy for your brother, one who actually contemplated suicide because the pain of your smears & lies were too much, I am offended," tweeted Boylan, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I am offended that we still have to hear about your feelings," she continued. "Why do we hear from you at all?"