Chris Cuomo's Disgraced Older Brother Andrew BANNED From NewsNation: Source
Disgraced ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his newshound brother, Chris Cuomo, are still thick as thieves even though the disgraced politician hasn't appeared on Chris' new NewsNation show. Sources snitched the network banned Andrew, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The news comes as no surprise seeing how the brothers' relationship got Chris, 52, canned from CNN following Andrew's sexual misconduct scandal.
"For 20 years, Chris wasn't part of the governor's political career just as the governor never went on Chris' show, other than one exception during the pandemic," noted a source. "The brothers have been seen together thousands of times and will continue to do so."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Chris' career was derailed in December 2021 when CNN “terminated” him as lead anchor, announcing the move was “effective immediately.” The network dropped the axe following an internal investigation after he was accused of using his sources to bury Andrew's scandal.
Months later, Chris filed a $125 million arbitration demand, claiming his firing from CNN destroyed his reputation and journalist credibility. In July 2022, he took the NewsNation job, with sources telling this outlet Chris agreed to a $5 million pay cut.
His new position came with plenty of drama.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com that NewsNation teams were told to replace their email signatures with a banner showcasing Chris' smiling face to promote his show before it aired and many refused to do so.
Sources revealed in August that Chris was being hailed as the saving grace for the nearly two-year-old news network. While NewsNation's ratings are a far cry from his old news channel, RadarOnline.com discovered the narrative that he would be their knight in shining armor angered hardworking employees whose impressive resumes include CNN, MSNBC, and more.
Needless to say, Chris' primetime debut was a complete failure, with ratings showing less than 150,000 viewers tuned in to see his television return in October.
This outlet was told that Chris isn't satisfied with his NewsNation gig, with sources saying he's dying to be back on cable. RadarOnline.com has learned he's even hit up ABC to see if he could be in the running to possibly replace Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. The duo has been suspended by the network amid an investigation into their secret six-month "affair."