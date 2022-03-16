BREAKING: Fired Ex-CNN Star Chris Cuomo Demands $125M After Cable Network ‘Smear Campaign’

“Cuomo has had his journalistic integrity unjustifiably smeared, making it difficult if not impossible for Cuomo to find similar work in the future and damaging him in amounts exceeding $125 million, which includes not only the remaining salary owed under the Agreement, but future wages lost as a result of CNN’s efforts to destroy his reputation in violation of the Agreement,” a filing by two law firms representing Cuomo said.

Those firms are Freedman + Taitelman LLP and Clayman Rosenberg Kirshner & Linder LLP.

Radar has learned giant slayer Bryan Freedman is Cuomo’s top advisor; he is the same man who secured a massive windfall for ousted NBC News star Megyn Kelly.