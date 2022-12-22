Chris Cuomo ‘Dying’ To Return To Network Television, Making ‘Inquires’ To ABC After Amy Robach & TJ Holmes' Scandal
Ex-CNN host Chris Cuomo has already started circling like a vulture over the Good Morning America carnage after co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were suddenly yanked off the air, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“Chris is dying to make a triumphant return to network television and the scandal with Amy and T.J. has him smelling an opportunity,” spilled a source.
“He’s already made some discreet inquiries and is fantasizing about filling any opening at ABC,” said the insider. Chris, 52, was sacked last year by CNN following allegations of sexually harassing a subordinate and also violating journalistic ethics by aiding his brother former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He now hosts a podcast and the ratings-challenged show CUOMO on NewsNation.
“His titanic ego will never be satisfied with hosting a podcast and a news show on some fringe network,” said the source. “Chris wants back in the game with a major network.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, T.J. and Amy have been off the air for over a week after ABC executives made the decision to pull them as they investigative their 6-month affair.
Earlier this month, photos were published by Daily Mail that showed the co-hosts out on multiple dates over the past couple of weeks. The two are still legally married to their spouses Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig.
Sources close to the lovebirds claimed the two had informed their partners their marriages were over BEFORE things turned romantic. Insiders said Amy and Andrew were in the process of finalizing their divorce. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Amy and her husband sold off their $5 million New York home weeks before the romance went public.
For his part, T.J.’s wife Marilee was reportedly “blindsided” by the photos of her husband running around New York with Amy. Sources said she believed she and T.J. were in the process of working on their marriage — but she learned that was not the case when the images appeared in Daily Mail.
Sources claim T.J. had 2 other affairs with Good Morning America staffers before his relationship with Amy. The network launched an investigation to determine if any company policies were violated.