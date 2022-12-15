Beaming Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Walk Arm-In-Arm As They Put On A United Front After Being Suspended From 'GMA3'
TV personalities T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach appeared carefree as they smiled and walked arm-in-arm following their suspension from GMA3: What You Need to Know, RadarOnline.com has learned.
They left Holmes' apartment in the Financial District on Thursday, December 15, and walked toward the Capital Grille a short distance away.
Robach enjoyed a salad and glass of wine while Holmes appeared to have a salad and steak, chatting privately amongst themselves and avoiding any PDA at the eatery.
Following their lunch together, the bundled-up pair strolled back towards her abode, appearing to be in great spirits as they traveled through the rain in photos published by Daily Mail.
Sources said the duo had avoided stepping out together up until this point, noting that while Holmes and Robach have accepted their respective marriages being over, they don't want to "jeopardize their futures with the network any more than they already have."
Robach and Holmes have been sidelined from the third hour of GMA since December 5.
Many viewers were in shock when the pair was photographed getting cozy together outside of work hours, igniting rumors of a romance.
Some images showed the pair holding hands while in a car while other snaps showed Holmes placing his hand on Robach's backside as they unloaded the trunk of a vehicle.
It is claimed that both have been separated from their longtime partners, as they apparently split from their spouses "within weeks of each other" in August.
Robach is married to actor Andrew Shue while Holmes is wed to attorney Marilee Fiebig.
At this time, ABC is currently conducting an internal review of their relationship, and RadarOnline.com has learned Holmes and Robach will not return to the show until the process is complete.
An email was sent out to staffers reading, "Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being."
"It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."