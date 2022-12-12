‘He’s Not Having It’: David Muir ‘Upset’ With ‘20/20’ Co-Anchor Amy Robach Over TJ Holmes Affair
20/20 star David Muir was not happy after finding out about his co-anchor Amy Robach’s secret six-month affair with GMA star TJ Holmes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, Muir joins a list of ABC News employees who are upset about the drama Robach and Holmes have caused for the network.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach and Holmes have been secretly dating for the past six months while both were still legally married. Sources claim the two broke things off with their partners in August before anything became romantic.
Robach and her husband are close to finalizing their divorce and sold off their $5 million New York pad last month. On the other hand, sources close to Holmes’ wife Marilee Fiebig said she was “blindsided” after photos of her husband with Robach getting cozy on multiple dates were published in Daily Mail.
Sources said Fiebig knew the marriage had problems but believed they were working towards reconciling. In the past couple of weeks, it was revealed that Holmes had two separate affairs with staffers before Robach.
Many GMA employees have called for Robach and Holmes to face discipline, especially Holmes. The two were taken off the air last week and have yet to return while execs figure out the best plan.
Now, sources revealed that Muir is one employee not impressed by it all. A source told Page Six that he “wants no part” in the situation.
“He’s not having it. He’s the face of the evening news and nothing about him ever makes it into the papers. He’s very private and no one at ABC likes the way Amy and T.J. handled it,” a source told the outlet.
Another insider revealed, “every anchor is upset that Amy and T.J. have caused such drama.”
“No one wants to be associated with this, and Amy and David already aren’t that close right now,” they said.
An ABC News Spokesperson told Page Six about Muir, “David is focused on the work, not any of this.”