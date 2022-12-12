‘He’s Not Having It’: David Muir ‘Upset’ With ‘20/20’ Co-Anchor Amy Robach Over TJ Holmes Affair

“He’s not having it. He’s the face of the evening news and nothing about him ever makes it into the papers. He’s very private and no one at ABC likes the way Amy and T.J. handled it,” a source told the outlet.

Another insider revealed, “every anchor is upset that Amy and T.J. have caused such drama.”

“No one wants to be associated with this, and Amy and David already aren’t that close right now,” they said.

An ABC News Spokesperson told Page Six about Muir, “David is focused on the work, not any of this.”