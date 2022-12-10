'GMA' Anchor Robin Roberts 'Furious,' Wants Both T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Fired Over Alleged Affair
As ABC continues its internal investigation into suspended GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's workplace romance, Robin Roberts is said to be "furious" with the scandal, claiming the "messy" affair has "tainted the brand."
Roberts allegedly went up the chain and complained to Disney about ABC's mediocre handling of the incident, but the company is uncertain how to proceed with the delicate situation.
"There's been all these stories about T.J being a serial cheater with at least one other affair and hints that there are more," a well-placed source explained of the sticky situation.
"But how can they let him go and keep Amy?" the source noted. "They love her and they don't want to lose her. But imagine the possible backlash if they go down that path."
"Letting the black man go and keeping the white woman?" the source continued. "It looks like the worst sort of double standard and would leave them wide open to allegations of racism."
Another insider claimed Kim Godwin, the President of ABC News, is "hopeless" and too busy "making sure her best interested are covered" rather than coming to any solid decision on the matter. "She's totally unavailable and mostly hiding in her office," they added.
A third source suggested there are so many behind-the-scenes romances going on at the network, that if "Amy and T.J are punished for their affair" ABC will have to "bring a prison bus to the studios to ship out all of the other couples who're at it."
As Radar previously reported, television personality Gayle King opened up on her opinions on the controversial work relationship during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
"In the beginning, I actually thought, good on Good Morning America. They’re saying they’re not taking them off the air. It’s two consenting adults," King recalled. "But then the more you read," she continued, referring to the fact that both Robach and Holmes are legally married, as well as the rumors their romance began before their separations. "It’s just very messy."