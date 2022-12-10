'GMA' Anchor Robin Roberts 'Furious,' Wants Both T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Fired Over Alleged Affair

"There's been all these stories about T.J being a serial cheater with at least one other affair and hints that there are more," a well-placed source explained of the sticky situation.

"But how can they let him go and keep Amy?" the source noted. "They love her and they don't want to lose her. But imagine the possible backlash if they go down that path."

"Letting the black man go and keeping the white woman?" the source continued. "It looks like the worst sort of double standard and would leave them wide open to allegations of racism."