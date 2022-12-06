TJ Holmes Accused Of Multiple Affairs With 'GMA' Staffers Before Leaving Wife For Amy Robach

Insiders told Page Six that Holmes relationship with Singh was not the only one. Sources spilled that the GMA host had another relationship with an unnamed female staffer.

“T.J.’s cheating with ABC staffers was definitely one of the reasons why they were yanked off,” said a source. “It has become a distraction.”

The insider added on top of that, “He’s also a d—- to producers. No one likes working with him. He yells and has the biggest ego.”