‘Messy’: Gayle King Rips Amy Robach & TJ Holmes' 6-Month Affair, Calls It A ‘Sad Situation’

Gayle King didn’t hold back when asked about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' 6-month affair — labeling it “very messy” and “sloppy” after she learned new details, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday, King sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live where she was asked about Robach and Holmes. The CBS This Morning co-anchor said she initially was supportive after hearing about their relationship.