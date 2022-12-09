‘Messy’: Gayle King Rips Amy Robach & TJ Holmes' 6-Month Affair, Calls It A ‘Sad Situation’
Gayle King didn’t hold back when asked about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' 6-month affair — labeling it “very messy” and “sloppy” after she learned new details, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, King sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live where she was asked about Robach and Holmes. The CBS This Morning co-anchor said she initially was supportive after hearing about their relationship.
“In the beginning, I actually thought, good on Good Morning America. They’re saying they’re not taking them off the air. It’s two consenting adults,” King said.
“But then the more you read, it’s just very messy,” she said, talking about how both are still legally married.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Daily Mail published bombshell photos of Robach and Holmes getting intimate on multiple dates in New York.
The co-workers were seen hanging out at the bar, visiting each other’s apartments, and even one snap showed Holmes smacking Robach on the backside.
Robach and Holmes were still legally married to their spouses, but sources claimed they had broken things off weeks before getting romantic.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach and her ex Andrew Shue are close to finalizing their divorce. The two sold off their $5 million home in New York weeks before the scandal broke.
Sources claim Holmes’ wife Marilee Fiebig was shocked after the photos were published. She reportedly thought she was working on her marriage with Holmes.
On top of that, sources revealed that Holmes not only had one other affair at work but two. ABC has taken Robach and Holmes off the air while it investigates the situation.
“It’s one thing for him to have a relationship with another anchor,” an insider told Page Six. “The question is whether he violated company rules by dating less senior employees.”
Holmes has yet to respond to the allegations.