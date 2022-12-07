Your tip
Nordstroms Best Gift Deals For The Holidays — Shop Now!

Source: Nordstroms
Dec. 7 2022

When it comes to finding the perfect gift that's unique as the loved ones in your life, Nordstroms carries one of the best selections of high quality products for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Whether you're looking to give a luxe beauty gift, the hottest boots of the season or are opting for something different like an indoor herb garden, RadarOnline.com has your top gift ideas from Nordstroms covered.

Scroll to see and shop our selection of the hottest gifts of the season — plus limited time deals that meet holiday delivery timelines.

Nordstroms Best Holiday Deals

Shop these best selling gift ideas from Nordstroms now. Act quickly while items are still available to purchase — and arrive in time to be wrapped for holiday festivities!

copy of untitled
Source: Nordstroms

Nighttime Necessities Repair + Lift + Hydrate 3-Piece Set by Estée Lauder retails on sale for $68 (Orig. $80) at nordstroms.com.

Average customer rating: 5/5 stars

copy of untitled
Source: Nordstroms

Women's Ultra Mini Classic Boot by Ugg retails for $140 at nordstroms.com.

Average customer rating: 4.5/5 Stars

copy of untitled
Source: Nordstroms

Scarlett Bracelet Watch (32mm) by Fossil retails on sale for $84 (Orig. $140) at nordstroms.com.

Average customer rating: 5/5 stars

copy of untitled
Source: Nordstroms

Men's Tasman Slipper by Ugg retails for $100 at nordstroms.com.

Average customer rating: 4.8/5 stars

copy of untitled
Source: Nordstroms

Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Holiday Set by Charlotte Tilbury retails for $49 at nordstroms.com.

Average customer rating: 5/5 stars

copy of untitled
Source: Nordstroms

Men's Energizing Essentials Set by Kiehl's retails on sale for $34 (orig. $40) at nordstroms.com.

Average customer rating: 5/5 stars

copy of untitled
Source: Nordstroms

Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden by Click & Go retails for $99.95 at nordstroms.com.

Average customer rating: 4.5/5 stars

copy of untitled
Source: Nordstroms

The Double Shot Jackpot Limited Edition Kit by Drybar retails on sale for $131.75 (orig. $155) at nordstroms.com.

Average customer rating: 4.4/5 stars

copy of untitled
Source: Nordstroms

5-Piece Cologne Collection Set by Jo Malone London retails on sale for $97.75 (Orig. $115) at nordstroms.com.

Average customer rating: 4.2/5 stars

copy of untitled
Source: Nordstroms

Restore Reading Light, Sound Machine & Sunrise Alarm Clock by HATCH retails for $129.99 at nordstroms.com.

Average customer rating: 4.4/5 stars

copy of untitled
Source: Nordstroms

Reserve Set of 3 Ceramic Nonstick Cooking Pans by GreenPan retails on sale for $149.99 (orig. $199) at nordstroms.com.

Average customer rating: 4.6/5 stars

copy of untitled
Source: Nordstroms

Women's Ribbed Crew Socks by Ugg retails for $18 at nordstroms.com.

Average customer rating: 4.8/5 stars

