ABC Launches Investigation Into 'GMA' Star T.J. Holmes To See If He Violated Company Rules With Affairs
T.J. Holmes has sparked the interest of ABC's human resource department on the heels of his Amy Robach romance and alleged other affairs. Sources revealed the network has launched an investigation to see if the Good Morning America anchor violated company policies by dating any staffers lower on the totem pole, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“It’s one thing for him to have a relationship with another anchor,” an insider told Page Six. “The question is whether he violated company rules by dating less senior employees.”
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, ABC employees were shocked to find out Holmes' cohost secretly turned into his lover — especially since he and Robach are still legally married to other people.
“Everyone on the set is stunned and shaken,” a source told us. “It’s embarrassing to them all!” The insider added, "This is a bad look for the show, which obviously caters to a family audience."
Following the news of their romance, Holmes was accused of having affairs with several employees behind his wife's back, including an alleged three-year romance with married producer Natasha Singh.
On Monday, the network's news chief Kim Godwin yanked Holmes and Robach off air as executives scramble to figure out what to do next with the GMA stars.
Their careers aren't only suffering in the wake of their six-month secret romance.
After photos emerged showing the pair packing on the PDA on several occasions in November, while still married to their significant others, Robach's hush-hush divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was revealed.
The couple, who had been married since 2010, is said to be close to finalizing their divorce.
RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that the two quietly sold their $5.2 million mansion before her relationship with Holmes went public.
Insiders spilled that Holmes' wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig, was "blindsided" by the romance fiasco. She allegedly acknowledged there were issues in their marriage but believed they were working towards a reconciliation.
Neither Holmes nor Robach has formally addressed their romances or spousal splits.