‘It’s Embarrassing To Them All!’: ‘Good Morning America’ Staffers Shocked By Amy Robach’s Decision To Date TJ Holmes Years After Matt Lauer Rumors

Good Morning America staffers are shocked that Amy Robach decided to date her cohost T.J. Holmes years after rumors swirled that she hooked up with Matt Lauer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, photos were published showing Holmes 45, and Robach, 49, getting intimate on multiple dates. In one snap, Holmes can be seen smacking his new lover’s backside during a retreat to an upstate New York mountain cottage.