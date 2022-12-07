Your tip
‘It’s Embarrassing To Them All!’: ‘Good Morning America’ Staffers Shocked By Amy Robach’s Decision To Date TJ Holmes Years After Matt Lauer Rumors

tj amy matt pp
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 7 2022, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Good Morning America staffers are shocked that Amy Robach decided to date her cohost T.J. Holmes years after rumors swirled that she hooked up with Matt Lauer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, photos were published showing Holmes 45, and Robach, 49, getting intimate on multiple dates. In one snap, Holmes can be seen smacking his new lover’s backside during a retreat to an upstate New York mountain cottage.

tj amy
Source: mega

Both are still legally married to their spouses, Andrew Shue, 55, and Marilee Fiebig, 44. Sources claimed that the GMA star both broke things off with their partners in August and didn’t get romantic until after everyone was notified.

A source close to Fiebig claimed she was “blindsided” by her husband’s romance with Robach. She allegedly admitted there were issues in her marriage but believed she and Holmes were working towards a reconciliation.

The day after the photos leaked, Robach and Holmes were on set acting as if nothing happened. They returned the following day but days later the network took them off the air. Sources said execs are figuring out what to do next.

“Everyone on the set is stunned and shaken,” a source revealed. “It’s embarrassing to them all!”

tj amy gma yt
Source: goodmorningamerica/youtube
“This is a bad look for the show, which obviously caters to a family audience,” noted an insider.

This isn’t the first time Robach has been rocked by accusations at work. She previously dodged rumors she had an affair with since-fired Today show host Matt Lauer before she left the program in 2012.

“After all those rumors about her fooling around with Matt, it’s shocking that she would put herself in this situation,” a GMA source spilled.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Holmes’ reportedly had 2 affairs with GMA staffers prior to his romance with Robach.

mattlauer
Source: mega

An insider said lead anchor Robin Roberts is certain to be infuriated over her teammates’ raunchy relationship. “Robin hates drama and scandal,” spilled a source.

“This doesn’t bode well for either Amy or TJ,” the insider added.

