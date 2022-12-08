'GMA' Star Amy Robach Happy & Ringless In First Solo Outing Since Being Yanked Off Air Over T.J. Holmes Affair
Amy Robach doesn't seem to care that her job might be in jeopardy. The Good Morning America star was spotted for the first time since her affair with her costar T.J. Holmes got them both pulled off the air, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While there are mixed reports about the future of their careers at ABC, Robach, 49, appeared to be as cool as a cucumber, hitting the New York City streets on Wednesday with a smile and her dog in tow.
The TV veteran's cohost-turned-lover, 45, was nowhere to be found, despite his absence on the silver screen.
Holding her pup's leash in one hand and using the other to cling to her cell phone tight, Robach's finger where her wedding ring used to lay was noticeably bare.
In the photos, she looked street-chic in olive green cargo pants. The GMA anchor paired her daytime attire with a tucked-in white shirt, a denim jacket, and heeled brown boots — a perfect outfit for a potential date with Holmes.
Robach didn't seem to mind the cameras as photographers sabotaged her casual walk. She appeared to be in a great mood — despite her career possibly going down the toilet.
As RadarOnline.com reported, some ABC staffers are furious over Robach and Holmes' secret six-month affair.
They are both married to separate people. After the news about their relationship broke, Robach's hush-hush divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was revealed. The couple, who had been married since 2010, is said to be close to finalizing their divorce.
This outlet exclusively revealed that the two quietly sold their $5.2 million mansion before her relationship with Holmes went public.
As for her cohost, we're told his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig, was "blindsided" by the fiasco. She allegedly admitted there were issues in their marriage but believed they were working towards a reconciliation.
However, Robach isn't the only staffer who Holmes has been accused of being romantic with.
Following the news of their romance, Holmes was accused of having affairs with several employees behind Fiebig's back, including an alleged three-year romance with married producer Natasha Singh.
Robach and Holmes returned to their anchor chairs side-by-side last week; however, ABC execs removed them from the air this week as they scramble to figure out the next step for their stars.