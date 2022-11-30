‘GMA’ Star Amy Robach & Husband Sold Off $5.2 Million NYC Home Weeks Before Her Romance With Co-Host T.J. Holmes Was Revealed
Good Morning America star Amy Robach and her husband Andrew Shue sold off their New York apartment only weeks before her romance with her co-host T.J. Holmes went public, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the couple unloaded their 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2,350 sq. ft. pad for $5.2 million. The pending sale was signed on November 18.
Amy and Andrew purchased the home in 2018 for $4 million. They had originally listed the pad in September.
The couple has been married since 2010. The GMA host has raised Andrew’s three sons as her own.
The home sale came weeks before Daily Mail published a bombshell report about Amy and her co-host TJ. The outlet obtained photos of the married anchors getting cozy with each other on multiple dates.
Sources said the coworker’s friendship has transitioned into a romance in the past six months. Daily Mail caught the two drinking after work, spending alone time at the other’s apartment, and even taking a weekend trip two weeks before Thanksgiving.
In one photo from the trip, TJ can be seen smacking Amy on the backside as they left a rental cottage. Other snaps showed the two enjoying glasses of wine at a bar.
The duo did little to hide their romance as they were all over each other in public.
The relationship continues to heat up with the two-spending time together after Thanksgiving. Amy and TJ were spotted at each other’s pads on Monday. Later, they were photographed holding hands inside an Uber.
A source told Daily Mail, “Everyone knows that Amy and T.J. have been close friends for a long time now, running together and even socializing as a foursome with each other's spouses.'
An insider said Amy and T.J.’s relationship evolved over the summer, “when they were in London together filming the Queen's Diamond Jubilee for ABC and staff were all over each other and staff were buzzing about the intimacy between them.'
Sources told Daily Mail that T.J.’s marriage to 44-year-old attorney Marilee Fiebig and Amy’s relationship both ended in August.