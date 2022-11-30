MARRIED 'GMA' Hosts Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' 6-Month Affair Exposed, Caught Holding Hands After Romantic Getaway

From co-stars to lovers? Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appear to be in a full-blown romance, despite both being married, and their alleged 6-month affair has been caught on camera.

Insiders claim Robach and Holmes split from their significant others in August, two months after the alleged affair began. However, RadarOnline.com has checked, and it appears neither Amy nor T.J. have filed for divorce in New York yet — and they really seem to be enjoying each other's company off the screen.