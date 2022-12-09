'GMA' Star Amy Robach Sticking By Co-Anchor Boyfriend TJ Holmes Days After Multiple Affairs Exposed, Investigation Launched By ABC
Good Morning America star Amy Robach remains unfazed by the shocking accusations lodged against her co-anchor boyfriend T.J. Holmes — and has decided to stick by his side, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, reveal the two are still dating and are not slowing down at all despite ABC launching an investigation into their affair.
While both are attempting to keep a low profile, sources spilled the two have been in constant contact with each other since the scandal broke. An insider said the two have not been out in public to avoid being photographed.
They “are very much together,” a source confirmed.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Daily Mail published bombshell photos of Robach and Holmes together on multiple dates over the past couple of weeks. The two are still legally married but sources claimed they broke things off with their spouses before getting romantic.
However, sources close to Holmes’ wife Marilee Fiebig said she was “blindsided” by the photos that leaked of her husband. She reportedly believed they were attempting to work on their marriage.
An insider said Holmes not only hooked up with Robach but had an affair with producer Natasha Singh and another unidentified female staffer.
ABC execs are looking to determine whether Holmes violated any company policy. “It’s one thing for him to have a relationship with another anchor,” an insider told Page Six. “The question is whether he violated company rules by dating less senior employees.”
For her part, Robach and her husband Andrew Shue are close to settling their divorce. As RadarOnline.com first reported, the couple sold their New York apartment for $5 million weeks before the photos were published. The couple had listed the pad in August.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King ripped Robach and Holmes’ relationship while on Watch What Happens Live.
“In the beginning, I actually thought, good on Good Morning America. They’re saying they’re not taking them off the air. It’s two consenting adults,” King said.
“But then the more you read, it’s just very messy,” she said, referring to them both still being married.