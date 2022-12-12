Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Will Not Return To ‘GMA’ Until ABC’s Investigation Wraps Up, Staffers Want Blood
Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will NOT be returning to the ABC show anytime soon, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed that ABC informed the staff of its decision earlier today.
An email was sent out by Kim Goodwin, the president of ABC News, which explained Robach and Holmes’ romance was still being investigated.
The email read, "I want to take a moment to address the on-going matter involving GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News."
She added, "Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Goodwin launched an investigation into the matter to determine if the affair broke any company policies.
Robach and Holmes’ romance shocked the world after Daily Mail published photos of the two out on multiple dates. The two are both still legally married to their spouses. Sources close to Robach said she told her husband Andrew Shue things were over in August.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Robach and Shue are in the middle of finalizing their divorce. The duo sold off their $5 million New York home weeks before the scandal broke.
For his part, Holmes’ wife Marilee Fiebig was reportedly “blindsided” by the photos of her husband with Robach. Sources said she admitted her marriage had problems but believed they were working on it. Recently, it was revealed Holmes not only had an affair with Robach but with two other staffers prior to his new relationship.
Robach and Holmes’ secret affair has infuriated GMA staff and even the network’s top anchors including David Muir and Robin Roberts.
A source told Page Six that Muir “wants no part” in the situation.
“He’s not having it. He’s the face of the evening news and nothing about him ever makes it into the papers. He’s very private and no one at ABC likes the way Amy and T.J. handled it,” a source added.
Other staffers have called for Holmes to be removed as anchor permanently for his actions.