Benched 'GMA' Star Amy Robach Appears Down In The Dumps On Gloomy Outing After Being Pulled From TV Over T.J. Holmes Affair
Feeling blue? Amy Robach appeared downcast, stepping out to run errands in New York City over the weekend, days after being sidelined from the third hour of Good Morning America over her relationship with her co-anchor-turned-lover T.J. Holmes.
In photos seen by RadarOnline.com, Robach looked the opposite of her cheerful TV self while walking her dog around the city on Sunday.
She dressed down to match her mood by rocking a black hoodie, matching sweatpants, a peacoat, and a pair of colorful Ugg-like boots. Failing to smile, Robach even pouted in the pictures obtained by The Sun.
After dropping her dog off at home, the benched GMA star continued on her solo outing without her new man T.J. in sight.
Stopping to get her nails done — she chose purple — Robach put in her AirPods and avoided the photographers after ABC's news chief Kim Godwin yanked them off the air last week while the network's human resource department investigates Holmes.
Last week, sources spilled that ABC launched an investigation to see if the GMA anchor violated company policies by dating any staffers lower on the totem pole.
“It’s one thing for him to have a relationship with another anchor,” an insider told Page Six. “The question is whether he violated company rules by dating less senior employees.”
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, co-stars were shocked to find out about Robach and Holmes' secret romance — especially since they are still legally married to other people.
“Everyone on the set is stunned and shaken,” a source told us. “It’s embarrassing to them all!” The insider added, "This is a bad look for the show, which obviously caters to a family audience."
After the news of their relationship went public, Holmes' was accused of having affairs with several employees behind his wife's back, including an alleged three-year romance with married producer Natasha Singh.
But Holmes and Robach's careers aren't the only aspects of their lives suffering in the wake of their romance.
After photos emerged showing the pair packing on the PDA on several occasions in November, while still married to their significant others, Robach's hush-hush divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was revealed.
RadarOnline.com told you first — the two quietly sold their $5.2 million mansion before her relationship with Holmes went public. Robach and Shue, who wed in 2010, are said to be close to finalizing their divorce.
As for Holmes, insiders revealed that his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig, was "blindsided" by the romance fiasco. She allegedly acknowledged there were issues in their marriage but believed they were working towards a reconciliation.