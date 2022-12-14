Your tip
‘They Wouldn’t Dare Be Caught Together Now’: ‘GMA’ Lovers Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Slowing Down Romance As ABC Investigation Heats Up

Dec. 14 2022, Published 10:17 a.m. ET

Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have decided to keep their distance from each other as ABC’s investigation into their 6-month affair moves forward, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, have decided to slow down their romance and not hang out until the network decides about their futures.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, photos of the two getting cozy on dates throughout New York were published in the Daily Mail. The snaps caused a stir because Robach and Holmes are still legally married.

Sources claimed the two had broken things off with their spouses before things became romantic. Robach and her soon-to-be ex-husband Andrew Shue are in the middle of finalizing their settlement. As RadarOnline.com first reported, back in August, the two sold off their New York home for $5 million.

However, sources close to Holmes said his estranged wife Marilee Fiebig was “blindsided” after the Daily Mail photos were released. She reportedly believed they were working on reconciling.

Robach and Holmes have been taken off the air as ABC execs investigate the matter. Sources allege that Holmes not only romanced Robach but had two affairs with GMA staffers prior to the new relationship.

Now, insiders tell Daily Mail that the two are being careful not “jeopardize their futures with the network any more than they already have.”

“They wouldn't dare be caught together now, not while ABC is making a decision,” the source spilled before adding, “'Their marriages are over, but they have children to think about and they don't want to jeopardize their futures with the network any more than they already have."

Earlier this week, ABC News President issued a statement to employees on the matter. She said, “'I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News.”

“Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being,” she explained.

