‘She’s Devastated’: 'GMA' Star TJ Holmes Estranged Wife Was Blindsided By Amy Robach Romance, Believed They Were Working On Their Marriage
Good Moring America star T.J Holmes’ estranged wife Marilee Fiebig was “blindsided” after photos emerged of her husband getting cozy with his co-star Amy Robach, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed that Holmes and Fiebig had been separated for six months but she believed they were working towards a reconciliation.
“She’s devastated. She had no idea,” a source told Page Six. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out.” The insider claimed Holmes and Fiebig were together for his birthday on August 19.
Fiebig has remained silent since the news broke that Holmes and Robach are now a thing.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Holmes and Robach have been involved in a relationship for the past six months despite still being legally married.
Sources claim both broke things off with their spouses before becoming romantically involved with each other. Both Holmes and Robach have been in their marriages since 2010.
Another source claimed Robach and her husband/actor Andrew Shue are close to finalizing their divorce. As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, before the scandal broke, Robach and her soon-to-be ex sold off their New York home for $5.2 million. The pad was first listed in August — around the same time sources claim Robach told Shue the marriage was over.
“He moved out earlier this summer,” one source told Page Six. “They’ve constantly had problems over the years, and they finally broke up.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Holmes and Robach showed up to work hours on Thursday hours after Daily Mail published bombshell photos of them.
The outlet obtained snaps of the new couple on various dates around town and even caught Holmes smacking Robach’s backside during a retreat in the woods.
Sources said the two are unlikely to face discipline from the network over the relationship. Sources said the duo don’t believe they did anything wrong given they are both consenting adults.
ABC has yet to comment on the matter but sources revealed execs are excited for the potential rise in ratings.