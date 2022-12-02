‘She’s Devastated’: 'GMA' Star TJ Holmes Estranged Wife Was Blindsided By Amy Robach Romance, Believed They Were Working On Their Marriage

“She’s devastated. She had no idea,” a source told Page Six. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out.” The insider claimed Holmes and Fiebig were together for his birthday on August 19.

Fiebig has remained silent since the news broke that Holmes and Robach are now a thing.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Holmes and Robach have been involved in a relationship for the past six months despite still being legally married.