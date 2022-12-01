'Who's Excited For The Weekend?' Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Crack Jokes In First 'GMA' Reunion Since Love Affair, Fail To Address Relationship
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reunited for their Good Morning America gig on Thursday, marking the first time viewers have seen the costars-turned-lovers in action since their alleged six-month affair was exposed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
To no one's surprise, the newly revealed couple failed to address their relationship, despite making headlines with PDA-filled photos just one day before.
Robach — who skipped out on Wednesday's show after their romance was made public — looked happy to be back by her costar's side as he joked, “Who is looking forward to the weekend?”
They both seemed to be on the same page, with Amy quickly raising her hand and shouting, “Uh, me!” while seemingly blushing with the idea of Friday on the way.
Robach and Holmes — who are married to other people but reportedly separated from their significant others in August — appear to be in a full-blown romance after photographers caught them on a romantic getaway, flirting in a New York bar, getting rides to each other's homes, and holding hands over the past several weeks.
But sources told Daily Mail — the outlet that broke the relationship news — that the GMA stars' friendship turned romantic way before the pictures were snapped.
Robach and Holmes reportedly began their romance in March while training together for a marathon — but they allegedly turned it up a notch in June when they were in London covering the late Queen's Jubilee.
The pair has yet to speak out about their romance, leaving viewers with more questions than answers.
Robach is married to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue and has been since 2010. Since the news broke, he has erased all traces of their marriage on his social media.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed, Robach and Shue sold their $5.2 million home just months before her relationship with Holmes was made public.
As for Holmes, he's also been married since 2010 to an attorney named Marilee Fiebig. However, he posted an interesting tribute to her on their 10th anniversary, making it clear that he's surprised she's stuck with him over the years.