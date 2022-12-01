Awkward! T.J. Holmes' 10-Year Anniversary Tribute To Wife Resurfaces After Exposed Affair With 'GMA' Cohost Amy Robach

An awkward tribute T.J. Holmes posted for his wife on their 10th wedding anniversary has resurfaced in the wake of the Good Morning America anchor’s exposed affair with cohost Amy Robach, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the tribute, which Holmes posted to social media in 2020, the 45-year-old GMA star joked about giving his wife, Marilee Fiebig, “plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities” to leave their relationship in the ten years they spent together at that point.