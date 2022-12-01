Awkward & Alone: T.J. Holmes Appears Nervous Anchoring 'GMA' Without Costar-Turned-Lover Amy Robach After Secret Romance Scandal
Missing someone? T.J. Holmes looked awkward and nervous when he appeared alone to anchor the third hour of Good Morning America on Wednesday, hours after the news broke about his secret relationship with his cohost-turned-lover Amy Robach, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
T.J. and Amy — who are married to other people but reportedly separated — took their chemistry off the screen and into the real world, with their alleged 6-month affair exposed in a series of PDA-filled pics.
After their romance made headlines, Amy was noticeably absent from her television duties, leaving T.J. to anchor alone during the PR nightmare.
The normally charming host, 45, looked anxious and distracted while on air, repeatedly fidgeting with his tailored suit and the notepad in front of him. Amy's chair, which is usually sitting next to him, was removed from the set, as she wasn't there to help soften the blunder.
T.J.'s commentary made it even more awkward for viewers.
"All right, folks, Welcome to GMA3 minus two. Ain't that something? Yes. Robach is not here. Dr. Ashton, not here. Stuck with me, folks," he joked on air. "Ah, just take it in. Eat it up, right? But yes, those two are on assignment. They are working today, don't worry."
T.J. and Amy's daily show airs at 1 ET/10 PT — it's unclear if she'll show up to work today.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the two appear to be in a full-blown romance after photographers caught them on a romantic getaway, flirting in a New York bar, getting rides to each other's homes, and holding hands.
T.J. was even spotted giving Amy a playful tap on the butt during their trip away for two.
The pair has yet to speak out about their romance — which Daily Mail broke — but an insider claimed their relationship turned into something more in June while they were covering the Queen's Jubilee in London.
Sources also claim they split from their significant others in August, two months after the alleged affair began.
Amy is married to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue while T.J.'s wife is Marilee Fiebig. Both have been since 2010 — and while it appears neither has filed for divorce in New York yet, RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Amy and Andrew sold their $5.2 million home weeks before her affair with T.J. went public.