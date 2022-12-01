'GMA' Hosts Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes DELETE Their IGs Hours After Secret 'Romance' Is Exposed

Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Instagram accounts are no longer active hours after their secret "romance" was exposed, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Robach, who had 516,000 followers, and Holmes, who had 104,000 followers, both now show the same notification on their defunct accounts, which states, "Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed."