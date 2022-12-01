'GMA' Hosts Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes DELETE Their IGs Hours After Secret 'Romance' Is Exposed
Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Instagram accounts are no longer active hours after their secret "romance" was exposed, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Robach, who had 516,000 followers, and Holmes, who had 104,000 followers, both now show the same notification on their defunct accounts, which states, "Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed."
RadarOnline.com should note the change either means they deleted their accounts entirely or deactivated them for the time being.
Holmes' Twitter account no longer exists, while Robach's remains up.
News of their alleged friendship-turned-romance sent shockwaves on Wednesday after Daily Mail revealed the married co-hosts were getting cozy during numerous outings in November, claiming their affair has been going on for six months.
Robach and Holmes were spotted holding hands in a car in one of the newly published photos.
In another snap, they laughed over drinks at a bar in New York City while a third portrait showed Holmes playfully touching Robach's backside as she packed up a car on November 13.
Holmes, 45, has been wed to wife Marilee Fiebig since 2010, marking the very same year Robach, 49, tied the knot with her husband, actor Andrew Shue.
Both reportedly split from their respective spouses in August.
Robach had previously posted a selfie of herself and Shue on vacation in July, indicating they were still going strong this summer.
A photo Robach shared in March showed the seemingly friendly group spending time together as Holmes could be seen with his arm draped on Shue's shoulder as she posted about their "half marathon posse."
An insider told Daily Mail that Robach and Holmes developed a strong bond with each other. "Everyone knows that Amy and T.J. have been close friends for a long time now, running together and even socializing as a foursome with each other's spouses."
The source also claimed the ABC staff was "buzzing about the intimacy between them" while they were in England together in June for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to ABC for comment.