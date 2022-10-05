Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Chris Cuomo
Exclusive Details

Chris Cuomo's NewsNation Primtetime Debut TANKS In Ratings, Garners Less Than 150,000 Viewers

Chris Cuomo's NewsNation Primetime Debut Tanks In Ratings
Source: Mega
By:

Oct. 5 2022, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Chris Cuomo’s return to primetime news this week was a ratings failure, with less than 150,000 viewers tuning in to watch the disgraced former CNN anchor, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Cuomo, the former CNN star’s new primetime show on NewsNation, garnered an abysmal 147,000 viewers when the program premiered Monday night.

Article continues below advertisement
Chris Cuomo's NewsNation Primetime Debut Tanks In Ratings
Source: Mega

According to numbers released by Nielsen Media Research, the 52-year-old anchor’s debut program was rated last compared to the other major news networks’ programs that also aired during the 8 PM primetime timeslot.

While Cuomo scored 147,000 viewers on NewsNation, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson garnered a whopping 2.9 million viewers.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes amassed 1.4 million viewers, while CNN’s Anderson Cooper scored a modest 814,000 viewers.

Even more shocking is the fact that Cuomo only drew in 8,000 viewers from the 24-54 age demographic – a key demographic coveted by advertisers.

Article continues below advertisement
Chris Cuomo's NewsNation Primetime Debut Tanks In Ratings
Source: Mega

Additionally, more viewers in the 24-54 age demographic watched programs like Paw Patrol, Spongebob, Seinfeld and The Office on Monday night than they did Cuomo’s new show.

Despite his abysmal ratings, Cuomo seemingly criticized the other news networks he will be facing off against now that he holds NewsNation’s 8 PM primetime time slot – particularly CNN.

“We are manipulated by manufactured division that only works to advance the interests of the fringe and the fake,” Cuomo said while vowing to be less partisan in his reporting. “The majority is not about left or right, you’re about reasonable.”

“It will be a time for us to discuss our society as adults in the room, not some raging radicals or somebody with keyboard muscles,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement
Chris Cuomo's NewsNation Primetime Debut Tanks In Ratings
Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cuomo was axed from CNN in December 2021 over claims he helped his brother – disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo – cover up a series of scandalous and damning sexual misconduct allegations.

"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," CNN said in a statement at the time. "We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately.”

Cuomo first announced he would be joining NewsNation during an interview with the network’s Dan Abrams in July.

The disgraced news anchor reportedly took a whopping $5 million pay cut to join the new network, making only $1 million with NewsNation compared to his yearly salary of $6 million when he was still with CNN.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.