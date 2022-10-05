Chris Cuomo's NewsNation Primtetime Debut TANKS In Ratings, Garners Less Than 150,000 Viewers
Chris Cuomo’s return to primetime news this week was a ratings failure, with less than 150,000 viewers tuning in to watch the disgraced former CNN anchor, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Cuomo, the former CNN star’s new primetime show on NewsNation, garnered an abysmal 147,000 viewers when the program premiered Monday night.
According to numbers released by Nielsen Media Research, the 52-year-old anchor’s debut program was rated last compared to the other major news networks’ programs that also aired during the 8 PM primetime timeslot.
While Cuomo scored 147,000 viewers on NewsNation, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson garnered a whopping 2.9 million viewers.
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes amassed 1.4 million viewers, while CNN’s Anderson Cooper scored a modest 814,000 viewers.
Even more shocking is the fact that Cuomo only drew in 8,000 viewers from the 24-54 age demographic – a key demographic coveted by advertisers.
Additionally, more viewers in the 24-54 age demographic watched programs like Paw Patrol, Spongebob, Seinfeld and The Office on Monday night than they did Cuomo’s new show.
Despite his abysmal ratings, Cuomo seemingly criticized the other news networks he will be facing off against now that he holds NewsNation’s 8 PM primetime time slot – particularly CNN.
“We are manipulated by manufactured division that only works to advance the interests of the fringe and the fake,” Cuomo said while vowing to be less partisan in his reporting. “The majority is not about left or right, you’re about reasonable.”
“It will be a time for us to discuss our society as adults in the room, not some raging radicals or somebody with keyboard muscles,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cuomo was axed from CNN in December 2021 over claims he helped his brother – disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo – cover up a series of scandalous and damning sexual misconduct allegations.
"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," CNN said in a statement at the time. "We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately.”
Cuomo first announced he would be joining NewsNation during an interview with the network’s Dan Abrams in July.
The disgraced news anchor reportedly took a whopping $5 million pay cut to join the new network, making only $1 million with NewsNation compared to his yearly salary of $6 million when he was still with CNN.