Hunter Biden's Ex-Business Associate Says FBI 'Altered History' By 'Suppressing Story' Into First Son's Laptop Ahead Of 2020 Election

Hunter Biden’s former business partner recently claimed the FBI “altered history” by choosing not to release Hunter’s laptop story ahead of the 2020 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Tony Bobulinski, who worked with both Hunter and President Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, until 2017, told Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night that the suppression of Hunter’s laptop story in 2020 cost then-President Donald Trump the presidential election.