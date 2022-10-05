Hunter Biden's Ex-Business Associate Says FBI 'Altered History' By 'Suppressing Story' Into First Son's Laptop Ahead Of 2020 Election
Hunter Biden’s former business partner recently claimed the FBI “altered history” by choosing not to release Hunter’s laptop story ahead of the 2020 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tony Bobulinski, who worked with both Hunter and President Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, until 2017, told Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night that the suppression of Hunter’s laptop story in 2020 cost then-President Donald Trump the presidential election.
According to Bobulinski, Trump would have won Wisconsin, Georgia, and Arizona if it had not been for the FBI’s decision not to pursue valid claims regarding Hunter’s laptop.
“21,500 votes,” he told Carlson during an exclusive interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight. "The difference between President Trump and Joe Biden was 43,000 votes. If half of those people, 21,500 had voted for President Trump instead of Biden, President Trump would still be in the White House.”
"So that election was decided by 21,500 votes,” Bobulinski continued, “in the backdrop of a story that is the most suppressed story in the history of the U.S. presidential elections.”
Bobulinski also cited the FBI’s warning to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg about “some kind of dump” similar to that of the “Russian propaganda in the 2016 election” as a reason to be “vigilant” leading up to the 2020 election.
"He used the word ‘dump,’ right? He said the FBI beat us that a dump might be coming,” Bobulinski told Carlson regarding Zuckerberg’s bombshell interview with Joe Rogan in August. “They didn't say there might be a story.”
“The FBI was well aware there was a laptop with hundreds of thousands of emails and text messages and stuff like that.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, The New York Post first reported on a series of emails found on Hunter’s laptop on October 14, 2020 – less than one month before the presidential election between Biden and Trump.
Although the emails seemingly proved Hunter introduced his father, then-candidate Joe Biden, to the top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm called Burisma Holdings, Facebook and other social media platforms decided to ignore the Post’s reports due to the FBI’s warning about “some kind of dump.”
"You can call it rigged. You can call it stolen. You could call it suppressed. The American people can call it whatever they want,” Bobulinski concluded.
“But the fact pattern is the FBI alone altered history in that election.”