Joe Biden's Brother James Dragged Into Hunter's Tax Fraud Probe

President Joe Biden’s younger brother James is the latest member of the first family to be roped into Hunter Biden’s ongoing tax fraud investigation, with new reports alleging both James and Hunter were involved in upwards of 150 transactions with a Chinese-backed company that was deemed “concerning” by a number of US banks.

According to Daily Mail, Biden’s 72-year-old brother was allegedly given $65,000 a month throughout 2018 by a Chinese-linked consulting group. The money, which totaled a whopping $780,000, was given to James’s consulting firm Lion Hall Group.