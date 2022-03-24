Johnny Depp To Probe Whether Amber Heard's Baby Daddy Is Elon Musk In $50 Million Trial
Johnny Depp is planning to use his upcoming trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard to question whether Elon Musk fathered her child.
According to OK!, sources connected to the case reveal the Pirates of the Caribbean star will inquire about the baby Heard welcomed via surrogate in 2021.
Depp is suing Heard over a 2019 Washington Post op-ed she wrote about domestic violence. She never named her ex in the piece.
Despite not being identified, he claims the article violated a non-disclosure agreement they signed as part of their divorce settlement. The actor blames his ex for ruining his reputation and is seeking $50 million in damages. The trial is scheduled for April 11. Both stars have notified the court they plan to take the stand and testify.
The recently released witness list includes Musk, James Frano, Ellen Barkin, and Paul Bettany — along with reps from Disney and the Los Angeles Police Department. Depp accuses Musk and Franco of having affairs with Heard during her marriage. He believes Heard and Musk only waited a month after his wedding to start hooking up.
Heard and Musk officially dated from 2017 to 2018 after her divorce from Depp was final.
The tech billionaire and disgraced actor are not scheduled to be in the court but will testify via video conference. Heard does not plan on questioning Bettany but will be introducing his infamous text convo with Depp into evidence.
Bettany and Depp exchanged graphic texts in which they talked about “burning” and “drowning” Heard — texts Bettany admits look bad without context.
A source told OK! that, “Depp and his legal team will have no issue in probing whether or not Musk’s testimony in support of Amber is skewed — and if it is — why.”
“Depp and his lawyers know full well that the Hollywood rumor mill has been in overdrove with claims that Musk was Heard’s test-tube baby daddy—whether he liked it, or not,” the source added.
“In a court of law and with truth at the center of the case, such a subject cannot — and will not — be off-limits. It could force Elon and Amber to confess who really is the dad of the little girl.”
Heard revealed her baby via an Instagram post in July 2021. She shared a photo of her with the child on her stomach. “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib,” she wrote.