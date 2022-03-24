Johnny Depp To Probe Whether Amber Heard's Baby Daddy Is Elon Musk In $50 Million Trial

Johnny Depp is planning to use his upcoming trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard to question whether Elon Musk fathered her child.

According to OK!, sources connected to the case reveal the Pirates of the Caribbean star will inquire about the baby Heard welcomed via surrogate in 2021.

Depp is suing Heard over a 2019 Washington Post op-ed she wrote about domestic violence. She never named her ex in the piece.