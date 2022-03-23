Amber Heard Argues With Priest While Filming New Thriller 'In The Fire' Amid $50M Defamation Battle With Ex Johnny Depp
Amber Heard was spotted on the set of her new movie, In The Fire, for the first time, and she's arguing with a priest on day one of filming. It looks like her role as a psychiatrist in the supernatural thriller is prepping her for her day in court against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The exes are gearing up to face off over the $50 defamation lawsuit the actor filed against Heard.
The trial is set to begin on April 11 in Virginia.
Heard looked unbothered by the legal woes and ready to work in the first photos showing her in costume on set. The 35-year-old actress donned olden day attire, wearing a vintage pink shirt with puffed sleeves, complete with a high neck. Pairing the 19th-century look with a dark gray shirt that touched the floor, the blonde beauty's attire for the film is a far cry from her days in the superhero movie Aquaman.
Wearing her hair up with barely any makeup at all, the actress' stylist kept the jewelry minimalistic for the period piece. Heard wore a pair of simple earrings and a silver ring.
In a few photos, she's seen holding onto what looks like a Bible while greeting the townspeople and local priest. In another, she's seen shouting at the priest, indicating things may have taken a turn for the worst.
Heard is currently filming in Guatemala. That's a far cry from Virginia, but she won't be the only one traveling for the courtroom showdown. As Radar reported, a slew of A-lister stars are slated to testify, including James Franco, Heard's ex-boyfriend Elon Musk, and more. Heard's Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa's emails have also been listed as evidence.
Franco and Musk were listed as Heard's witnesses.
Depp and Amber's legal woes have been going on for several years. He's suing her for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post in which she spoke openly about her history with domestic abuse. Heard never named Depp in the article, but he filed a lawsuit anyway.
It's a complicated case involving an alleged physical altercation that reportedly occurred between the duo during their short-lived marriage.
Depp has always maintained his innocence.
He claims Amber's accusations cost him millions. Depp blames her for losing his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates Of The Caribbean sequel, claiming he was fired days after her op-ed was published. Depp also alleges her domestic violence allegations got him canceled from Hollywood.