Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's $100 Million Defamation Trial Set To Include Elon Musk As Witness, Jason Momoa Emails As Evidence

Depp's $50 million defamation lawsuit filed against his ex-girlfriend was filed in March 2019. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing the Washington Post for publishing an op-ed written by Heard accusing the actor of committing domestic violence.

This is the second case Depp brought against an outlet publishing Heard's allegations. The Aquaman actress was also quoted by the British tabloid The Sun in 2020 for labeling the Golden Globe winning actor as a "wife beater."

But the case did not end the way Depp had originally thought, because Judge Justice Nicol ruled that the Rupert Murdoch owned publication proved the claims made in the article to be "substantially true."