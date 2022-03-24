Terrifying Reign Of The Killer Clown: How America’s Worst Serial Killer Hid Behind A Veil Of Respectability

John Wayne Gacy Jr. seemed to be a solid family man and pillar of the community. He owned a business, tirelessly volunteered for charitable organizations, and entertained ailing kids in hospitals dressed as Pogo the Clown.

But underneath that wholesome façade lurked one of the most sinister serial killers in American history.

Driven by an insatiable lust for adolescent boys, Gacy abducted, tortured, savagely raped and ruthlessly slaughtered at least 33 young men in the 1970s – often delivering the coup de grace by strangulation while wearing his clown outfit.