New Career? Sonja Morgan Hawking OnlyFans As Andy Cohen Makes Shocking 'RHONY: Legacy' Announcement
Sonja Morgan might be out of The Real Housewives of New York, but she's making sure to stay relevant by hawking her OnlyFans hours before Andy Cohen announced Bravo is recasting the series following last season's nosedive ratings.
Sonja, 58, took to her social media to share a racy photo while encouraging her followers to subscribe to her pay-for-view site.
Wearing a silky red dress that clung to her hourglass body, the Housewife flashed a seductive smile while arching her back and lounging on a colorful couch. Leaving her blonde hair down, Sonja's bedhead vibe got her followers excited.
Teasing that she can cheer them up, the Bravo personality captioned the drool-worthy shot by writing, "Feeling down? Join my OnlyFans." Including a link, Sonja also added a face emoji with hearts all around it.
Radar is told Sonja is out when it comes to the next season of RHONY, but she's still collecting coins thanks to her OnlyFans. While it's only $4.99 to subscribe to her profile, which is full of risqué shots, it appears Sonja is working overtime now that her future on reality television is unclear.
Bravo Daddy Cohen made the shocking announcement on Wednesday, revealing the network is working overtime "rebooting and recasting" RHONY. Radar told ya first — Sonja, as well as OGs Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, will not be back for season 14. Producers are looking to shake it up, keeping some returning Housewives and adding some fresh meat.
Radar has learned those joining or returning to RHONY will only collect $70,000 for the entire season.
That doesn't mean Sonja won't continue to be a part of the Bravo family though. Cohen confirmed producers are working on creating a secondary series featuring several of the original ladies from the Big Apple franchise.
They don't have a name for the new series yet, but producers have narrowed it down to either RHONY: Legacy or RHONY: Throwback.
OG Housewives who sign on for the spin-off will face a drastic pay cut, too, being offered only $100,000 for their services despite their massive fanbases.
Radar is also told there's one original cast member who will not appear on the spin-off. No, it's not Sonja — it's Luann! We've learned the Countess won't be included because she's already signed a separate deal with E!