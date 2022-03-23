Shocking Shakeups! Bravo Recasting 'Real Housewives Of New York City' For Season 14 Reboot, Ramona Singer Out

As for the reboot, Cohen said they have big things in store and plan to cast their net far and wide while looking for new personalities to captivate viewers.

“This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country,” he said. “We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.”

The longtime host revealed that executives haven’t decided on a name for their series following some of the original castmates, although RHONY: Throwback or RHONY: Legacy were mentioned as being what they are referring to it so far.