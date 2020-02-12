Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Snubbed! 'RHONY' Star Ramona Singer Was A 'Total B***h' To Jill Zarin At Awkward Run-In Vicious catfight went down at a private bash in London.

Catfight across the pond!

Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer snubbed her ex-co-star Jill Zarin at a private club in London and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details of the cold move and a photo from the night.

“Jill ran into Ramona and Ramona was a total b***h to her,” a source snitched about the international incident that took place on February 6 in front of other Bravolebrities at a mystery dinner event at the posh members-only club Loulou’s.

“Jill was with Juliet [Angus] from Ladies of London holding court at a prime table,” the source said. “Ramona walked in and Jill was excited to see her.”

However, the feeling was less than mutual.

“Jill and Ramona have been friends for years and Jill was thrilled to see her walk in. However, Ramona was not thrilled to see Jill.

“Jill walked over to Ramona to say hello and wanted to invite Ramona to sit at her table. They made eye contact and Ramona turned her back and started walking the other way,” the stunned source told Radar.

“When Jill caught up with Ramona, Ramona completely ignored her and acted like she didn’t know her. Jill was visibly upset and was tearing up as she turned around and walked back to her table.”

The insider told Radar that Jill quickly got over the diss.

“Jill and Ramona have been through a lot together so of course she was saddened that Ramona completely and deliberately ignored her in London. But she quickly shrugged it off,” continued the source. “At the end of the day, Ramona is rude to everyone and Jill is apparently no exception.”

