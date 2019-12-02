Greedy ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Stars Demand More Money! Ramona Singer ‘headed up the calls’ on behalf of her outraged costars, source says.

The Real Housewives of New York City cast is up in arms after learning they didn’t get the same glamorous perks as their Bravo costars from other cities when they did the network’s recent BravoCon convention in the Big Apple.

Sources told the podcast Straight Shuter! the NYC-based stars were promised all talent would be paid the same for their participation.

But when the New Yorkers found out that ladies from out of town also got airfare and hotels paid for they wanted to be compensated too.

“Ramona Singer headed up the calls to get extra money from Bravo because she didn’t think it was fair that she wasn’t getting airfare and hotels covered because she lived in New York City,” one source revealed.

Singer, 63, believed she and the others were getting “punished,” noted the source.

“Naturally, Bravo refused and [was] very not surprised by the request coming from Ramona,” continued the source, who noted, “She thinks she’s a brilliant businesswoman but internally she is known for being greedy.”

As Radar previously reported, former RHONY star Bethenny Frankel, who quit the reality show to head up a new production partnership with Mark Burnett, found out life wasn’t so easy once she left the lucrative Bravo gig.

“She was the highest paid Housewife, only worked a couple of days a week filming the show, and the producers were flexible with her schedule,” a source had explained. “Now, Bethenny will be expected to develop, produce, edit, star in and be on set every day and work long hours, sometimes pulling all-nighters.

And Singer is playing with fire if she keeps testing Bravo exec’s patience with demands for more cash for her and her castmates, the source told Straight Shuter!

“Trying to squeeze extra money out of the boss is never a good idea,” the source said, “especially when you are overpaid in the first place.”