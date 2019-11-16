Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New 'RHONY' Cast Member Leah McSweeney's Legal Hell Exposed! 'Married to the Mob' fashion designer joins Bravo reality show after court cases.

Leah McSweeney has earned herself an apple!

On Friday, November 15, during BravoCon’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen taping, the cast of The Real Housewives of New York announced that the Married to the Mob designer will join them for season 12.

“I brought along the newest Real Housewife of New York City,” Luann de Lesseps said as she and her RHONY castmates, including Leah, took the stage Friday night. “Well, we always make it nice,” Dorinda Medley said. “I think it’s an exciting season.”

Leah, 37, will serve as a replacement for Bethenny Frankel, who readers know quit RHONY to focus on her daughter, philanthropy and production partnership with Mark Burnett.

As reported, Leah will be filming with returning Housewives de Lesseps, Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan.

And RadarOnline.com previously reported on Leah’s lawsuits.

She’s the clothing designer responsible for the Married to the Mob clothing brand, which she funded with the money she won from a lawsuit against the NYPD.

As Radar exclusively reported, however, the fashion label has not gone without its own legal troubles as the company has been hit with two lawsuits for copyright infringement.

In the first lawsuit obtained from New York District Court, clothing brand Supreme sued McSweeney and her company LCM Productions, INC on March 8, 2013 for counterfeiting, willful trademark infringement and dilution, as a result of McSweeney’s alleged unauthorized Supreme trademark in connection with counterfeit merchandise.In McSweeney’s answer to the complaint, she denied the allegations. The complaint was dismissed with prejudice in June 2013.

On November 3, 2015, photographer Joshua Separzadeh sued Married to the Mob for copyright infringement. Married to the Mob denied the allegations in the Answer to the Complaint and requested the case be dismissed.

The case was dismissed with prejudice in May 2017.

Leah also writes a monthly women’s advice column in Penthouse magazine, has been featured in Essence, Paper, Vogue and contributes to a variety of platforms, including Hypebeast and Mass Appeal.

In 2010, she made an appearance on The Millionaire Matchmaker and has also been seen on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop: New York.

Leah’s media experience also extends into the podcasting world. She co-hosts Improper Etiquette alongside Laura Stylez of Hot 97 and has been a recurring member on Lip Service with Angela Yee of Power 105.1.

Her philanthropic efforts are in the realm of mental health as she has her own experience with Bipolar II Disorder.