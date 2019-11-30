Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Teresa Giudice‘s tummy looks taut and toned in recent photos from The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast trip to Jamaica.

But did the bodybuilding enthusiast star, 47, get some cosmetic surgery help?

According to The Blast, Teresa turned to liposuction to create her incredible body.

Although Teresa hasn’t exactly ‘fessed up, a representative for the liposuction company posted the details on social media.

“Teresa Guidice looks fabulous here! My client Elite Body Sculpture provided her Air Sculpt on her upper and lower abs, waist and hips on Sept. 6,” the publicist wrote.

“No stitches, no anesthesia, no downtime, no pain,” the rep added.

According to the company’s website, “Airsculpt” is a “patented procedure developed by Aaron Rollins, M.D., founder of Elite Body Sculpture and cosmetic specialist in Beverly Hills. Rollins saw the need for a minimally invasive, virtually painless alternative to traditional fat removal procedures. He wanted to remove the fear and pain of fat removal by creating a technically advanced treatment delivered in a relaxed atmosphere. Today, the AirSculpt procedure has been performed over 25,000 times.”

The description also noted, “Unlike liposuction which scrapes away unwanted fat with a tube resembling a cheese grater, patented AirSculpt technology removes fat cell-by-cell through a freckle-sized hole while simultaneously tightening your skin.

“Fat is removed through an opening that’s smaller than a pencil eraser. As the site heals, it leaves a mark similar to a freckle or natural skin blemish, instead of a noticeable surgical scar with tell-tale suture marks. No stitches means no need for a surgeon’s visit to have them removed. Instead, the entry site is left open to heal naturally and swelling can leave your body for faster healing,” the company says.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Teresa’s new body might be for her single life going forward!

Her slimmed down former jailbird husband Joe Giudice has had to move to his native Italy amid a deportation drama.

During Joe’s legal fight, Teresa was spotted holding hands with boy toy Blake Schreck, 26.

A source told RadarOnline.com that Teresa and Joe’s nightmare marriage continued to unravel when she recently visited him in Italy while Bravo cameras were rolling.

Teresa has denied all rumors of infidelity against her and has said she loves Joe “as a person,” but is unsure of what the future holds for them.

She told Bravo host Andy Cohen before her trip to Italy, “I’m waiting until I get there to see if I feel differently. I just feel like when you live apart. … He says the same thing, when he sees me, he may not want this either. We’ll know when we see each other.”

Things were “tense” between them in Italy, according to a Radar insider, and now Teresa is flaunting the results of her liposuction—as she prepares for a possible life as a single woman.